Angelica Panganiban laments COVID-19 test expenses, calls for free mass testing

Photo from Angelica Panganiban Instagram account

Actress Angelica Panganiban did not mince words as she joined calls for free mass testing amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Twitter, Panganiban lamented how expensive an RT-PCR test is, and the additional hospital and medicine expenses should a person turned out to be positive for the coronavirus.

“Hinang hina ka na... maglalabas ka pa sa bulsa mo ng pera, para ma swab. At malalaman mo, pasitib ka sa covid mami,” she tweeted.

Hinang hina ka na... maglalabas ka pa sa bulsa mo ng pera, para ma swab. At malalaman mo, pasitib ka sa covid mami! Pano na pa ospital? Gamot? Mental care?! Yung vaccine ba aasahan pa namin sa inyo? D naman diba? KKB! Nakakaiyak. Ito ang emotional. #freemasstesting https://t.co/WTnQU7jQqB — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) April 2, 2021

She also took a swipe at the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

“Pano na pa ospital? Gamot? Mental care?! Yung vaccine ba aasahan pa namin sa inyo? D naman diba? KKB! Nakakaiyak. Ito ang emotional. #freemasstesting.”

Panganiban reacted on Friday’s new cases which reached a record-high of more than 15,000.

15k?! To think ang mga nag papa check lang ay mga May symptoms at may kaya mag pa swab test.. eh pano ang wala? Hay nakakaloka! Nakakaloka potah! — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) April 2, 2021

According to her, only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who can afford the cost of the test must haven have been accounted for.

“15k?! To think ang mga nag papa check lang ay mga May symptoms at may kaya mag pa swab test.. eh pano ang wala? Hay nakakaloka! Nakakaloka p*t*h,” Panganiban said.

Other showbiz personalities, including Angel Locsin, have also voiced out their opinions about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Recently, Locsin urged President Rodrigo Duterte to talk about “concrete solutions” to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of using his televised national address as a venue for emotional “ranting.”

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque had said that the government showed "excellent" management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the recent spike in cases is due to the natural mutation of the coronavirus.

