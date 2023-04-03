WATCH: Erich Gonzales grateful to Star Magic

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales shared the important values and lessons she learned over the years in the entertainment industry.

"For me, importante as an artist 'yung passion, discipline, humility of course, patience. But ang pinaka-number 1 na importante is be professional. Always be on time. Don't make your co-actors wait. You respect and value other people's time so importante talaga 'yon," Gonzales said in Star Magic Celebrity Confessions.,

"Siyempre when you come on the set, you are prepared. Always 'yun siya. And you give your 100%. If walang 100% siguro 'wag na lang, uwi ka na lang," she added.

In the interview, Gonzales also shared the importance of being part of the Star Magic family, which helped and guided her in the industry for so many years.

"When you say 'Tatak Star Magic,' parang nahahasa ka sa lahat ng bagay. Para sa akin it's just really, it's gratitude kasi just being grateful for the support kasi dito ako nagsimula. For almost two decades I'm still here and I appreciate everything. Kumbaga sa hirap at ginhawa, magkasama. Fighting!" she said.

Gonzales started her career after she won the second season of “Star Circle Quest,” beating the eventual runner-up actor Arron Villaflor. In 2009, the actress starred in the daytime drama “Katorse” that catapulted her to stardom.

Last year, Gonzales made headlines after it was reported that she finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Rafael Lorenzo, after years of dating each other.

