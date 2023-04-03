Vhong Navarro with his wife, Tanya Bautista, and his two sons from past relationships. Instagram: @vhongx44

MANILA — Vhong Navarro intends to make up for his shortcomings to his wife, Tanya Bautista, the actor-host said during the Monday telecast of “It’s Showtime” as its mainstays shared their Holy Week vows.

“Ang panata ko hindi lang ngayong Holy Week. Gusto ko ito araw-araw. Iyong mahalin ko ‘yung asawa ko araw-araw,” he said.

“Malaki ang pagkukulang ko [sa kaniya]. Sabi ko nga, ‘pag labas ko ng kulungan, gusto ko ‘yung time ko — dati kasi inuuna ko ang trabaho, e — pero ngayon mas gusto ko siya na unahin nang unahin nang unahin, kasama ang mga anak ko.”

Navarro has two adult sons from past relationships.

Navarro was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation for two months, and then at the Taguig City Jail for two weeks until December 2023, in relation to previously dismissed and then revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

The Supreme Court has since dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Navarro, in a March 2023 decision.

Bautista and Navarro, who got married in November 2019, were already a couple when the TV host was embroiled in the 2014 controversy involving Cornejo. Since then until now, Navarro — in vehemently denying Cornejo’s rape allegations — would emphasize that his only “sin” was being unfaithful to his then-girlfriend.

Bautista, who at the time opted to keep private, became a more visible figure in late 2022 as she publicly supported Navarro amid the revived charges against him.

In a rare media conference she held in September 2022, Bautista recalled forgiving her now-husband, when she was asked whether she has a message for Cornejo’s camp.

“Alam nila ang totoo,” she said. “Sa akin may kasalanan si Vhong. Sa akin. Inamin niya ‘yun mula noon. Sa akin siya may atraso. Pinatawad ko ‘yung tao. And for the last eight years, bumabawi siya. We got married.”

