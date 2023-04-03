Selena Gomez proud of Taylor Swift in 'Eras' Tour

American singer Selena Gomez showed her love for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour during the artist's concert in Texas.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gomez shared a clip of Swift singing "Delicate" from her "reputation" album.

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always," Gomez said in the caption.

Gomez is a longtime friend of Swift.

Swift has yet to announce if she will have Asian stops for her "Eras" tour, which celebrates her 10 albums from her self-titled album to the recently released "Midnights."

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."

RELATED VIDEO: