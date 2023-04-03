'Sapat': Aljur Abrenica asked about life with AJ Raval

MANILA — "Sapat."

This was the answer of actor Aljur Abrenica when asked about his new romance with sexy star AJ Raval.

Appearing in the vlog of Toni Gonzaga, Abrenica said that he doesn't want to deal with public perception of his personal life and instead focus on his kids.

"Sapat sa pagmamahal sa sarili ko, sapat sa pagmamahal sa Panginoon, sa mga anak ko, sa lahat ng mga importanteng tao sa buhay ko. Sapat ako, okay ako," Abrenica said.

He proceeded to talk about making up for lost time with his children, no longer expounding on is ties with Raval.

"Ang mas importante sa'kin ngayon, rather than talking about mga ganyang speculation, inii-schedule ko, saan kaya kami pupunta ng mga anak ko this weekend because I only have that time with them na minsan hindi ko pa nabibigay kasi may trabaho," he added.

Abrenica said that he did his best to provide for his family when he was still with actress Kylie Padilla, the mother of his children.

"Iniisip ko kung paano ko ba mabibigay 'yung oras ko sa kanila. I put my energy there. 'Yung energy ko binibigay ko sa what's more important," the actor said.

He explained that the self-imposed pressure to provide for them financially resulted in him having less time for his children.

"I did my best, 'yung choice ko na 'yun, na makapag-provide that time. Pero looking back, hindi siya tama," he added.

Addressing his sons Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo, Abrenica went on: "I want to be the best version of myself so you can look up to me."

"It sets your priorities," he said of being a father. "Nagkakaroon ka ng direction. It gives you a deeper purpose in life."

Abrenica tied the knot with Padilla in 2018, and their breakup was first confirmed by the actress' father, Robin Padilla, in July 2021.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Raval and with Abrenica finally confirmed their relationship last February.

