Janella Salvador poses with her pet snake in December 2021 and with a visible snake tattoo in April 2023. Instagram: @superjanella

MANILA — She’s had snakes as minions and as her hair (at least on TV as the iconic Valentina), and now Janella Salvador has yet another on her hip, as an artful tattoo which she revealed on Monday.

Followers of Salvador caught a glimpse of the snake ink as the actress-singer shared snaps of her El Nido getaway on Instagram. Two photos from the set show her lounging in a swimsuit, with a view of the tattoo on her left hip.

Salvador, 25, did not mention when she got inked with the snake image.

Salvador is known to have two pet snakes — Versace and Valentino — which she first introduced in late 2021 after she was announced as the actress to portray the serpent queen Valentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

Her sultry yet layered take on the character went on to become a beloved and trending performance, with scenes of Valentina frequently going viral along with those showing her screen chemistry with Darna, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

Yet even before the glowing reception to her version of Valentina, Salvador had already planned on getting a tattoo that would pay homage to the character. In an August 2022 interview on “Kapamilya Chat” — just a week after “Darna” premiered — Salvador answered in the affirmative if she would consider an ink depicting a snake.

“Iniisip ko pa kung saan, pero sure ako na gusto ko talaga maglagay ng snake sa katawan. Siyempre, [it’s my] most iconic role. Malay niyo, andiyan na pala!” she said at the time.

The serpent wasn’t the only visible tattoo in Salvador’s Monday post; she also put on display the previously known rainbow stripes on her left ear.

Other photos from Salvador’s vacation update, meanwhile, gave a peek of the boutique resort where she stayed: Isla Amara, a venture co-owned by fellow Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual.

Going by the pictures, Salvador fully enjoyed the vacation with her constant companion, her two-year-old son Jude.

Salvador’s getaway comes ahead of a packed schedule that includes preparing for a concert to mark a decade in showbiz.

