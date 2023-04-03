How Derek Ramsay marked birthday of wife Ellen Adarna

MANILA -- Actor Derek Ramsay had a unique way of remembering the birthday of his wife, Ellen Adarna.

On Instagram, Ramsay greeted his wife on her special day as he uploaded a video showing her sleeping moments.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world. I love you," Ramsay wrote.

In their shared post on Instagram, Adarna and Ramsay uploaded their date and other activities in New Zealand to mark the actress' birthday.

Adarna and Ramsay became a couple on February 2021 after just weeks of dating. Nine months after confirming their relationship to the public, the two got married on November 11, the same year.

From the archives: