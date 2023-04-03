Home > Entertainment How Derek Ramsay marked birthday of wife Ellen Adarna ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 03 2023 11:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actor Derek Ramsay had a unique way of remembering the birthday of his wife, Ellen Adarna. On Instagram, Ramsay greeted his wife on her special day as he uploaded a video showing her sleeping moments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07) "Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world. I love you," Ramsay wrote. In their shared post on Instagram, Adarna and Ramsay uploaded their date and other activities in New Zealand to mark the actress' birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna) Derek Ramsay asks Ellen Adarna to marry him again on their 2nd anniversary Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay in New Zealand for vacation with Elias Adarna and Ramsay became a couple on February 2021 after just weeks of dating. Nine months after confirming their relationship to the public, the two got married on November 11, the same year. LOOK: Elaborate couple pose marks Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna’s first year together Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna celebrate first wedding anniversary From the archives: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity birthday Read More: Ellen Adarna Derek Ramsay celebrity birthday /sports/04/03/23/lsu-downs-iowa-for-first-ncaa-womens-basketball-crown/news/04/03/23/motorcade-ng-itim-na-nazareno-ikinasa-sa-biyernes-santo/business/04/03/23/list-banks-adjust-hours-for-holy-week-day-of-valor/entertainment/04/03/23/watch-erich-gonzales-grateful-to-star-magic/sports/04/03/23/nba-antetokounmpo-sparks-bucks-in-sixers-rout