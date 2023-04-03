MANILA -- Geneva Cruz and Jeffrey Hidalgo sent netizens, particularly their fans and followers abuzz after they shared a sweet TikTok video.

In their shared post on Instagram on Saturday, April Fools' Day, the two uploaded a TikTok video where sweet snaps of them can be seen. It also shows a clip where Hidalgo kissed Cruz's nose.

"It’s official #GenFrey," they captioned the post.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Hidalgo greeted Cruz on her birthday and stressed that their video was just a prank for April Fools' Day.

"Sorry guys for our April Fools Day prank. Now this ain’t a prank no more. Love you!!! Lamoyan! I wish God grants all of your heart’s desires! Sorry couldn’t be there w/ you today coz of work but bawi kme ni Rache sa Balesin! Weeeee!!!" Hidalgo wrote.

In their recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Cruz described Hidalgo as her "little brother," saying they are better off as friends.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I realized also na parang 'ah siguro better na 'yung best friends para forever.' Kahit wala akong ma-meet na somebody yung ano ko, my 'the one' at least forever kasama ko rin siya dahil nga best of friends kami. Minsan naman siguro 'yung soulmates mo hindi naman kailangang romantic, hindi ba?" Cruz said.

For Hidalgo, he stressed that their friendship progressed into a "much mature level."

"Kaya bro and sis ang tawagan namin kasi siyempre parang everything we've been through then we got, reconnected, then we found na parang we are still the same best friends pero in a different level, in a much mature level. Iba na 'yung pinag-uusapan namin. Alam na namin ang sekreto ng bawat isa, ganun na kalalim 'yung friendship namin. So ang hirap na rin na i-risk, parang family na kasi," Hidalgo added.

The two were former members of the group Smokey Mountain.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC