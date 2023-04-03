Dennis Padilla pens birthday greeting to son Leon

MANILA – Actor Dennis Padilla turned to social media to mark the birthday of his son, Leon.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Padilla uploaded a collage of photos showing him holding a sign greeting his son a happy birthday. He also shared throwback photo of him and Leon.

"Happy 20th bday to my son... LEON MARCUX... God bless you more," Padilla simply wrote in the caption.

In his most recent post, Padilla expressed his wish to see his son with actress Marjorie Barretto.

Leon had said he is open to reconciling with his father, with whom he and his sisters Claudia and Julia had a falling out.

This after Padilla took to social media to air his disappointment after his kids "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day last year. This did not sit well with his kids, especially Leon, who responded with a lengthy explanation, also on Instagram.

Padilla eventually apologized to Leon’, syaing: “Miss ko lang kayo.”

Related video: