Andrea Brillantes claps back at bashers

Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero at the , Star Magical Prom. Photo from Brillantes' Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes clapped back at bashers who criticized her for making the first move in inviting her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date at the recently concluded Star Magical Prom.

In the vlog of Ogie Diaz uploaded on Sunday, Brillantes said it's about time we change such mindsets about women.

"Well first sa mga nagshe-shame sa akin just because I proposed, na ang babae ang nag-propose, tulad nang sinabi ko sa comment na it's high time that we stop shaming girls for making the first move. It's sad, kasi nakakabasa ako ng comments na malandi na ako kaagad because I was the one who proposed," she said.

"Sana po mabago na natin 'yung pag-iisip na ganun. Kasi kung okay po sa lalaki, bakit 'di pwede sa babae? At saka ang nakakalungkot ay galing pa sa babae ang comment na 'yon. At saka hindi ba women's empowerment month ngayon? So dapat talagang kung feminist ka at naniniwala kang kaya ng babaeng gawin ang ginagawa ng mga lalaki, pero kapag ginawa ko na ang ginagawa ng lalaki, hindi okay? It's just doesn't make sense lang," she added.

Rivero, who was with Brillantes during the interview, also pointed out that she is a talent of Star Magic.

"The easiest answer Bebe is kasi ikaw 'yung may prom and not me," Rivero told Brillantes.

"'Yun din, at saka kasi ako ang may prom. And even if invited ka Bebe I can still and I should still be able to propose to you without a problem," Brillantes said.

It will be recalled that Brillantes made headlines because of her "promposal" to Rivero with the help of her favorite idol superstar group Blackpink.

Brillantes and Rivero were among the thousands of Filo Blinks who watched the Blackpink's concert in Bulacan last month.

