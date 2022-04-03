WATCH: Regine, Erik, Zsa Zsa, Nina sing Adele songs

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "ASAP Natin 'To" went emotional on Sunday as Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Erik Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Nina sang Grammy-award winning artist Adele's songs.

The four started the number with the hit song "Someone Like You" from "21" which gave Adele Grammy's Best Pop Solo Performance in 2012.

They went on with the fan-go-to track "All I Ask" from her third album "25" which won Grammy's Album of the Year in 2017.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday