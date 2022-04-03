MANILA – Derek Ramsay turned to social media to greet his wife, actress Ellen Adarna, a happy birthday.

Ramsay shared on Instagram a series of photos of her and Adarna together before saying how blessed he feels to be her husband.

“Happy happy birthday my love. So much has happened in one year and it seems to have gone by so fast. It's true that when you are happy and enjoying life things go by so fast. Love I can't imagine a life without you and Elias,” Ramsay wrote.

Elias is Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“Thank you for coming into my life. I love you more than you can ever imagine. Happy birthday biatch,” Ramsay continued.

Seemingly touched by Ramsay’s sweet words, Adarna commented to his post and said: “I love you my dragon.”

It was in January last year when photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez. The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s previous sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

Despite downplaying the dinner party, the celebrities were once again spotted together the following month as they went on a road trip with Elias.

On February 24 of the same year,, Ramsay and Adarna appeared to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared sweet photos together.

The pair’s sweet snaps come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

A couple of days later, the two finally revealed they are in a relationship in an interview. They also acknowledged having dated for a month.

In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay proposed to Adarna.

The couple sent out wedding invitations in September, and in October released their prenup pictorial, indicating a nearing wedding date.

In November or nine months after confirming their relationship to the public, Ramsay and Adarna finally tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan.

