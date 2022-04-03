MANILA – For Megastar Sharon Cuneta, fellow actress Julia Montes "is the one who is most like" her among the younger starts she has worked with.

In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, Cuneta said she feels so much closer to Montes now than before. The two work together in the ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“I love talking with her, sharing secrets, laughing with her, being loved by and loving her. I’ve worked with other younger stars and loved them all, but Julia is the one who is most like me," the award-winning actress said of Montes.

"She has a beautiful heart, a beautiful soul.”

Cuneta said Montes is most certain that the young actress will always be there for her just as she is for her.

She then said Montes “fills up some of the empty spaces" in her heart that she feels she will love her forever and their friendship will go well beyond work.

“I love you, baby ko. I will always take care of you and protect you. Akin ka na lang! Para apat na ang baby girls ko! I really always miss you kahit magkapitbahay lang tayo sa Ilocos. Take care and see you soon! I looooove you,” she added.

Both stars joined “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” last year. Their casting was part of the sixth anniversary celebration of the series.

Montes, who plays Mara, joined the show in July last year, while Cuneta was first glimpsed as her character Aurora in the ABS-CBN program on November 26.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

RELATED VIDEO