MANILA - Donny Pangilinan kept his word that he would help in the campaign of his uncle, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who is currently vying for the vice presidency as the running mate of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Kapamilya actor on Saturday joined the Leni-Kiko team in going house-to-house in Dumaguete City two weeks after he appeared for the first time in the ticket’s campaign rally in Pasig City last month.

Donny took to Instagram to share to his followers photos of the activities he took part in, along with his sisters Ella and Hannah.

In a previous post, Donny said he is very proud and honored to call the lawmaker his uncle.

The “He’s Into Her” star said he’s always looked up to his uncle growing up “literally because you were the tallest among the titos and figuratively ever since your first campaign for senator.”

Donny claims he’s seen first hand his uncle’s “heart for people” and that is why he fully believes he is dedicated to serve the country

“[He is] someone who is so humble, efficient, hardworking, shows up, and of course has zero corruption.”