Direk Yam Laranas on 'Greed': 'This is Nadine’s film'

Nadine Lustre in 'Greed'

MANILA -- Director Yam Laranas’ latest horror film, “Greed,” starring Nadine Lustre, was inspired by real-life accounts of those who got fortunate winning in the lotto.

Laranas wrote the script of “Greed” middle of last year when his dad, passed away.

“My dad loved the lotto. He won as much as P25,000 and even P100,000, but he always shared it. There’s nothing wrong with sharing. That’s just the biggest thing you really need to do,” Laranas told ABS-CBN News.

“It’s a warning more than a lesson,” he said. “Will you share? Makikihati ka ba? Tutulong ka ba or itatago mo? Mamimigay ka ba? Takot ka bang nakawan ka? Money is really a threat to everything.”

“In the wake of my dad, in one sitting, I wrote the story line of ‘Greed’,” Laranas continued. “Then I was thinking, sino kaya ang gagawa nito?

“The cosmos probably talked to me. The name of Nadine popped on my mind. I didn’t know her personally yet at that time. We have a common friend, [photographer] Mark Nicdao. I messaged him. He connected Nadine and I.”

At that time, Laranas hadn’t gone to Viva yet to pitch the project. “I just wanted to work with Nadine, because she’s perfect for the role. I didn’t consider other actresses. I cannot think of the past anymore. This is Nadine’s film.”

The material of “Greed,” apparently, was something that Lustre had been looking for, ideal for her comeback project after three years of not making any film. Her last big screen project was Paul Alexei Basinilio’s romantic drama-musical, “Indak” in 2019.

The director cannot be any pleased that for all actors he has worked with, there are so many things to discover every time he has a new film. Sharing stelar billing with Lustre are Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon.

“You discover that Diego is not the heartthrob that he was introduced and Epy is not your stereotype laging bading na lang. He’s a very good dramatic actor.



“I never worked with Nadine. I’ve only seen bits and pieces of her acting. But I know she is going to deliver 2,000 percent for the role of Kitchie in ‘Greed.’

“I only want to work with people I’d like to work with. That’s the biggest discovery for me. All my actors here in ‘Greed,’ they all have chemistry. That’s what the big discovery is for me.”

In Laranas’ films, part of his storytelling is his cinematography. Hardly can he separate the two. “Greed” is no exception.

“I want to tell my story based on my camerawork and lighting,” Laranas granted. “Literally, blood, sweat and tears ang aabangan ng viewers. Super summer, pero parang fall ang Philippines sa ‘Greed.’

“May feeling na rusty, parang kinakalawang ang pelikula. Nandoon ang grit ng pelikula. From wardrobe to lighting to make-up to sweat, ‘yun ang aabangan nila. You cannot predict this film.”

The last scene with Lustre, Loyzaga and Quizon was doubly challenging for all three actors. “You really have to sustain all of the emotions,” Lustre said. “The scene was so violent... May kasamang violence and anger, that’s why it was really hard for us. After the cut, parang I would faint or parang aatakihin ako sa puso.

“For some reason, no matter how intense the scene was, when we went back to the scene nagtatawanan lang kami after. Super light. It’s really amazing to work with the same people, with the same team.”

In her forthcoming other films, Lustre will make something new, different, daring, even sexy. “Definitely, I want to make films that’s out of the box,” she said. “The kilig, cute, rom-com, if you say Nadine Lustre that’s the first thing that you think about.

“I don’t want to be boxed into that kind of branding. There’s so much more that I can do. There’s so much more that I can offer. It gets me excited. I know that it’s going to be a challenge. Hindi madali.”

Meanwhile, Lustre insisted she is “contented” at this point in her life. “If I will look at my life right now, I can say that I’m contented. I don’t need more. I’m blessed that my family is okay and they are also contented.

“Being in this state of mind is a blessing. Being okay that you’re good, without problems is a blessing. So, I would like to share my blessings to whoever needs it the most.”