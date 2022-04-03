Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS has recovered from COVID-19. Photo: Instagram/@jungkook.97

Jeon Jungkook of the hit K-pop boy band BTS has been allowed to participate in the upcoming Grammy Awards after recovering from COVID-19, his agency said Sunday.

The 24-year-old artist, who is currently in the United States, ended his quarantine period on Saturday, BigHit Music said in a statement posted on the WeVerse app.

"In accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jungkook can resume his daily activities from today," BigHit said.

"He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it," the company said.

After finishing his quarantine, Jungkook took an antigen test, which came back negative, prompting organizers of the Grammy Awards to approve his participation in the show scheduled on Monday, BigHit said.

Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 last week upon arriving in the US to prepare for the Grammys.

BTS is set to perform in the Grammys, where the band is also nominated for for best pop duo/group performance.

The K-pop septet is also scheduled to hold a series of concerts in Las Vegas this month.

