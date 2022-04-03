Barbie Imperial thought Diego Loyzaga was already 'the one'

MANILA – Barbie Imperial said she thought Diego Loyzaga was already the one she would marry.

Imperial said this in a vlog interview posted Sunday on YouTube, as she shared what she thinks went wrong with their relationship that led to the break up.

“Yun naman yung love na akala ko yun na yun,” she said. “May mga conversations kasi kami ni Diego na parang akala naming pareho, ayun na yun.”

“Pero nagulo talaga yung relasyon namin siguro kasi too much din yung exposure namin sa mga tao. Para sa akin kasi minsan, kapag sobrang alam na ng lahat ng tao yung about sa personal na buhay niyo, parang kaya na rin nila sirain.”

Contrary to rumors that they have rekindled their romance after they were spotted together recently, Imperial said she and Loyzaga continue to just be friends.

“Siguro for us, ganun namin ka-love yung isa’t isa na hindi na muna namin ita-try. Kasi ako noon, akala ko kapag mahal mo yung tao, enough na yun. Kapag alam namin na love namin ang isa’t isa, pwede na kayong magbalikan ulit. Pero sa amin po, takot kami na masaktan yung isa’t isa ulit kasi alam namin na ngayon, okay kami. Magkaibigan kami,” she said.

Imperial admitted they are both scared to take the risk of getting back together because they do not want to ruin the friendship they have managed to save.

“For me, if sa second time, i-allow ko yun and hindi ako happy doon, magtutuloy-tuloy siya. Hindi lang kami magiging masaya,” she said.

Nonetheless, Imperial said their love for each other remains.

“After ilang months kasi nag-US siya, pagbalik niya, nag-usap kami. Siyempre nandoon pa rin yung love. Hindi naman siya mawawala agad-agad talaga. To think na plinano ko yung buhay ko kasama yung tao na yun. Na-feel ko rin naman po sa kanya [na nandoon pa rin yung love] and sinabi niya naman.”

When asked what makes her happy these days, Imperial said: “Work and family and friends lang talaga.”

