Ana Jalandoni recalls past fights with Kit Thompson

MANILA – Ana Jalandoni admitted her publicized altercation with Kit Thompson in Tagaytay last month was not the first time she saw her boyfriend lose his temper.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Jalandoni recalled three past incidents where she ended up crying or fearing for her life.

Looking back at their first fight as a couple, Jalandoni narrated they were on their way to Thompson’s hometown in Pampanga then when they supposedly decided to joke about their exes.

“Papunta kami ng Pampanga tapos naglolokohan kami about ex. Nabanggit ko na yung ex ko is from Nueva Ecija. So sabi ko, ‘Oh sige na, ihatid mo ako sa Nueva Ecija.’ Nagalit siya sa akin. Doon ko nakita na may pagka-agresibo siya na isang [snap], kapag hindi niya nagustuhan yung sinabi mo, nagagalit siya nang mabilis,” she shared.

“Ako naman, hindi ko [inisip] na galit siya. Kasi nagjo-joke kami… Tapos nung pinaulit niya sa akin, sabi ko ‘Ihatid mo ako sa Nueva Ecija.’ Sabi niya, ‘Ah gusto mong bumalik doon?’ Nag-iba na yung look niya. Nagagalit na siya. Dirediretso siyang magsalita nang masasakit. Umiiyak na ako,” Jalandoni added.

The actress said she thought of just going back to her house at that time because she could no longer take the hurtful words Thompson was allegedly hurling at her. But he later apologized and they patched things up.

The second incident happened at her own house when Thompson supposedly asked Jalandoni in jest who among his friends does she like, she said.

“Nagbibiruan ulit kami na ‘Ikaw sinong type mo sa mga kaibigan ko?’ Sabi ko, ‘Wala, siyempre ikaw lang.’ Tapos biglang sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘Alam mo yung kaibigan mong yun, yung may gusto sa akin, kung hindi lang kita boyfriend, ide-date ko yun.’ For me, it was a joke. Nagagalit na naman siya,” said Jalandoni.

“As in nagtatawanan kami nung moment na yun ha. May hawak siyang knife that moment kasi may ginagawa siya sa CR ko eh, parang yung bidet. [Nilagay niya yung kutsilyo] sa leeg ko. ‘Anong sabi mo?’”

Jalandoni said she got scared that she went up to her room and Thompson followed her.

“Hindi kami nagpapansinan. Umakyat ako ng room, umiiyak ako kasi natakot ako eh. Umakyat siya. Sabi niya, ‘Anong problema?’ Sabi ko, ‘Kit umuwi ka muna. Tawagan na lang kita kapag okay na ako. Ano yung ginawa mo kanina?’ Sabi niya, 'Sorry',” she said.

Like their first fight, Thompson apologized and pleaded her not to leave him. They eventually ironed things out, she said.

Fast forward to February 2022 when the two of them went to Palawan together for Thompson’s birthday.

“Pagod kami the whole day, nag-activity kami sa beach. Pagpasok namin sa room, dumiretso siya sa toilet to shower. Ako, nasa bed ako. Siyempre pagod ako, napaidlip ako. Pagkatapos niya maligo, sinampal niya ako nang gising. Sabi niya, ‘Tutulugan mo lang ako? Birthday ko, nandito tayo sa Palawan, tutulugan mo lang ako?’ Ako naman, 'Bakit mo ako sinampal? Pagod ako, nakaidlip lang ako',” she said.

Turning emotional during the interview, Jalandoni shared that Thompson always turns into a different person every time he gets drunk.

“Actually, sinabi na niya 'yun sa akin dati pa. Kaya hindi siya masyado umiinom kasi kapag nakainom, iba yung mood niya.”

On why she stayed in their relationship despite the red flags, Jalandoni admitted she thought she could help him change.

“Mahal ko Tito Boy eh. And tina-try ko siyang tulungan, not to fix him [pero] gusto ko ipaintindi sa kanya. I know na may tiwala siya sa akin na wala akong sasabihing masama sa kanya. Papangaralan ko siya, ‘Kit, huwag ganyan. Kit tigilan mo iyan.’”

After he slapped her in Palawan, Jalandoni remembers telling Thompson that he needs to seek help to manage his anger issues.

Just last week, Jalandoni made her first public appearance in Quezon City two weeks after Thompson allegedly mauled her in Tagaytay.

Accompanied by her lawyers and family, Jalandoni stressed there was no third party involved in their altercation.

Nonetheless, she filed complaints of violence against women, illegal detention and frustrated homicide against Thompson.

Thompson has not issued a statement yet, although his management company, Cornerstone Entertainment, said it does not condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women.

"In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course," it said.

