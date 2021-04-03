Moonstar88 launches online concert, talk session to raise funds for fan

MANILA -- Local band Moonstar88 is holding an online concert and talk session this Easter Sunday to help raise funds for one of their fans.

Titled "Moonstar88 Academy," the Zoom session on April 4 will feature Maysh Baay (vocals) and Herbert Hernandez (guitars), who will share their stories and life hacks to inspire and help.

Also part of the event is the local act This Band.

Tickets to "Moonstar88 Academy" are priced at P250 for general admission, and P500 for a pass with a raffle entry.

All proceeds from the event will go to the COVID-19 medical bills of Alfredo Cruz, the father of one of the local band's fans, dubbed "Moonstareros."

