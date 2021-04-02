How Jamie Rivera feels about 'Inspirational Diva' tag

MANILA – Jamie Rivera has been tagged as the country’s “Inspirational Diva” for the numerous inspirational songs she has released through the years.

Aside from her most recent single “We Give Our Yes,” which is the mission song for the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, the Kapamilya singer is also known for her other songs such as “We Are All God’s Children,” “The Jubilee Song,” “Only Selfless Love,” and “Tell the World of His Love.”

Rivera was also recently honored with the Hall of Fame award in the Best Inspirational Song category at the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Speaking with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” the singer opened up about how she feels about this moniker.

“For me, it’s my mission. I think the reason why God gave me this task is for me to be able to inspire a lot of people through my songs. I think it’s my mission so I am happy. Parang this is divine providence na binigay ni God itong talent na ito,” she said.

When asked if this makes her more conscious to live her life “very carefully” to live up to the tag, she said: “Careful lang, hindi very. Kasi dapat naman, kung ano 'yung ikaw, ikaw pa rin iyon. Tao ka eh.”

“Hindi naman tayo Diyos, hindi naman tayo perfect. Kaya kung ano 'yung talagang ako, 'yun pa rin ang pinapakita ko. Kaya lang talagang you have to live the song. You have to live your title. You should be able to inspire people through your songs and through your good deeds,” she added.

Rivera sees this positively saying it also serves as a reminder to herself.

“Hindi naman ako santo. Nagagalit din ako, may temper din ako, may sumpong din ako. Kaya lang, when you realize or when you come to your senses na, ‘Wait. You are given this task to spread the word of God.’ That’s my way of reminding myself na dapat ayusin ko ang pagsasalita ko, pakikipagkapwa-tao ko. It’s a reminder for me also,” she said.

Last month, Star Music released the music video of “We Give Our Yes,” which was directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines commissioned the song during the 2015 National Mission Conference for the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country that is set to be commemorated this year with the theme “Gifted to Give.”

Talking about the message of the song, Rivera said: “The message of the song is to imitate Christ by giving our yes to Jesus. The Philippines is the country in Asia with the largest Christian community. This is a challenge for us Filipinos to proclaim Christ to other countries.”

“Kasi maraming countries all over the world who have not yet come to know Jesus. That is our mission, that is a challenge for us. This is the time also for us followers of Christ to renew our efforts to make other countries believe and have faith in Jesus. In short, the mission is to tell the world of God’s love.”

