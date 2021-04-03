Gary V says wife Angeli has recovered from COVID-19

MANILA— Singer Gary Valenciano on Saturday shared that his wife Angeli Pangilinan Valenciano has recovered from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Valenciano said Angeli and three others in their household who had tested positive for the virus have been confirmed negative.

"I really really can’t thank you enough for all the prayers you sent our way. We love you and may Jesus become real in your lives the way He has become the truth in ours," Valenciano said.

Angeli in an Instagram post on March 21 revealed that she was COVID-19 positive, sharing photos of her medicine, vitamins and disinfectants.

Angeli then had stressed that she had a positive outlook on her recovery, citing her husband's previous health ordeals.

Valenciano had isolated himself as he was exposed to his wife, but later on tested negative for the virus. He had also said in previous Instagram posts that Pangilinan "hopefully" had mild symptoms of the disease.

