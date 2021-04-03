10 K-drama series to binge-watch this weekend
Posted at Apr 03 2021 08:18 AM | Updated as of Apr 03 2021 08:19 AM
With Filipinos spending the Holy Week inside their homes due to lockdown restrictions imposed by the government, Korean drama fans may capitalize on this break to binge-watch new series or catch up with their favorites.
Here are just some of the K-drama series you can watch on Netflix, Viu, and iWant this Holy Week.
The Penthouse
Starring: Kim So-yeon, Yoo-jin Kim, Ki-joon Uhm
Where to watch: Viu
The series is set in a luxury condominium high-rise with 100 floors in the wealthiest area of Seoul and where everyone aspires to move higher in the building. The story follows the lives of three mothers in their unstoppable race driven by greed and desire.
Mr. Queen
Starring: Hye-Sun Shin, Kim Jung-Hyun, Seol In-ah
Where to watch: Viu
The series is about Bong-hwan from the modern period who gets trapped in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon era. Bong-hwan works at the Blue House before being trapped in the queen’s body.
True Beauty
Starring: Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, Park Yoo-na
Where to watch: Viu
It follows the story of an 18-year-old high school student who is being bullied and discriminated against because of her looks. She then decides to master her makeup skills to cover her face until she meets a boy who also has his own battles. The drama will show how she learns to accept herself.
Start-Up
Starring: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na
Where to watch: Netflix
This series focuses on a woman's dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But in her pursuit of becoming an entrepreneur, she will figure in a love triangle with a man who is her real first love and another guy who pretends to be her first love.
Love Alarm
Starring: Kim So-hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga-ram
Where to watch: Netflix
The story follows the life of Kim Jojo, a high school girl who lives in an environment influenced by a mobile app that will ring an alarm if someone likes you is within the 10-meter radius.
Record of Youth
Starring: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok, Kwon Soo-hyun
Where to watch: Netflix
The series follows the story of two actors and a makeup artist in the world of modelling and showbiz as they chase their dreams and love despite the different backgrounds they were born into.
Hospital Playlist
Starring: Jo Jung-Suk, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jung Kyung-Ho
Where to watch: Netflix
The story revolves around 5 doctors who have been friends since medical school.
Go Back Couple
Starring: Son Ho-jun, Jang Na-ra
Where to watch: IWant
Looking for a Korean drama series but dubbed in Filipino, iWant offers this series about a married couple given a chance to return to their past and correct their mistakes and fix regrettable moments. Would they choose a different life?
Gangnam Beauty
Starring: Im Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri, Kwak Dong-yeon
Where to watch: iWant, Netflix
The series follows the life of Kang Mi Rae who still faces challenges despite undergoing surgery when she started her university year. The drama shows the struggles of several adolescents who are criticized because of their looks.
Mother
Starring: Lee Bo-young, Heo Yool, Lee Hye-young, Nam Ki-ae, Ko Sung-hee
Where to watch: iWant
The series is about the journey of Soo Jin who becomes a mother after saving one of her students from her abusive biological mom and uncle. Although sudden, Soo Jin decides to stand as Hye Na’s parent until they became a real mother and daughter.
