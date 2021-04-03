10 K-drama series to binge-watch this weekend

The Penthouse Starring: Kim So-yeon, Yoo-jin Kim, Ki-joon Uhm

Where to watch: Viu The series is set in a luxury condominium high-rise with 100 floors in the wealthiest area of Seoul and where everyone aspires to move higher in the building. The story follows the lives of three mothers in their unstoppable race driven by greed and desire.

Mr. Queen Starring: Hye-Sun Shin, Kim Jung-Hyun, Seol In-ah

Where to watch: Viu The series is about Bong-hwan from the modern period who gets trapped in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon era. Bong-hwan works at the Blue House before being trapped in the queen’s body.

True Beauty Starring: Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, Park Yoo-na

Where to watch: Viu It follows the story of an 18-year-old high school student who is being bullied and discriminated against because of her looks. She then decides to master her makeup skills to cover her face until she meets a boy who also has his own battles. The drama will show how she learns to accept herself.

Start-Up Starring: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na

Where to watch: Netflix This series focuses on a woman's dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But in her pursuit of becoming an entrepreneur, she will figure in a love triangle with a man who is her real first love and another guy who pretends to be her first love.

Love Alarm Starring: Kim So-hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga-ram

Where to watch: Netflix The story follows the life of Kim Jojo, a high school girl who lives in an environment influenced by a mobile app that will ring an alarm if someone likes you is within the 10-meter radius.

Record of Youth Starring: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok, Kwon Soo-hyun

Where to watch: Netflix The series follows the story of two actors and a makeup artist in the world of modelling and showbiz as they chase their dreams and love despite the different backgrounds they were born into.

Hospital Playlist Starring: Jo Jung-Suk, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jung Kyung-Ho

Where to watch: Netflix The story revolves around 5 doctors who have been friends since medical school.

Go Back Couple Starring: Son Ho-jun, Jang Na-ra

Where to watch: IWant Looking for a Korean drama series but dubbed in Filipino, iWant offers this series about a married couple given a chance to return to their past and correct their mistakes and fix regrettable moments. Would they choose a different life?

Gangnam Beauty Starring: Im Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri, Kwak Dong-yeon

Where to watch: iWant, Netflix The series follows the life of Kang Mi Rae who still faces challenges despite undergoing surgery when she started her university year. The drama shows the struggles of several adolescents who are criticized because of their looks.