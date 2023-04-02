ABS-CBN.

MANILA — OPM singer Martin Nievera got emotional after no one turned for a contestant in "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

In the Sunday episode, former "Maalaala Mo Kaya" actor Quindrix Guazon failed to impress the judges with his rendition of "Bulag, Pipi, at Bingi."

Bamboo and KZ Tandingan gave some notes to Guazon on how he can improve his piece.

"Para sa’kin, kwento ‘to eh. You have to give us the story from the get to ... the voice is there it’s just you have to understand the other aspects of that eh, ‘yun ang kailangan mong planuhin next time," Bamboo said.

"I-keep mo lang ‘yung ganyang klaseng attitude na ‘yan na ’yung cha-challenge ‘yung sarili mo na kumanta ng mga mahihirap na kanta kasi roon ka matututo. Malay mo, pagbalik mo next time tatlo pa kaming umikot sa’yo," Tandingan added.

While the two coaches have points to improve, Nievera had no other words but encouragement to the aspiring artist.

"We’re all rooting for you. Please come back and know that you have every chance to improve and every chance to walk out of here and know that you are a winner," Nievera said.

After the blind audition, Nievera was in tears as the competition sank into him. Tandingan and Bamboo comforted him afterward.

Guazon started acting in 2017 for "Maalaala Mo Kaya" as the son of the character of Vina Morales and also had another episode as the son of the character of Ara Mina.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

