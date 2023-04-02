MANILA – A 12-year-old boy from Malolos, Bulacan impressed KZ Tandingan with his version of “Tatsulok” when he auditioned on “The Voice Kids.”

In its Saturday telecast, Noah Donggon put his own touch on the popular tune, which was originally recorded by another coach, Bamboo.

While Donggon was unable to make Bamboo turn, he caught Tandingan’s attention with some of the runs which he incorporated in his cover.

“Ito yata yung pinakamabilis kong pindot ng red button. Sobrang tama sa pakiramdam ko yung lapag mo ng kanta. Sabi ng ani Coach Bamboo, yung version mo is the type of version na hindi niya naririnig sa kantang ito, because most of the people who sing this song, tina-try siyang gayahin,” Tandingan said.

The singer then shared her impression of Donggon as the kind of artist who likes to own a song and not just replicate the original.

“Ganun ang mindset ng isang totoong artist. Kasi doon ka naman makikilala ng tao. Hindi natin sina-strive maging next Martin Nievera, next Bamboo, next KZ. You want to be the first you,” she said.

Elated that Donggon is now part of her team, Tandingan said: “Meron ka nang mga ginawa kanina na sana puwede mo nang hindi nilagay. Pero at least that tells me na ang dami mong pwedeng gawin. Yun ang role ko, doon ako papasok. Tutulungan kitang himayin ang bawat kantang ipe-perform mo.”

Aside from Tandingan and Bamboo, the current season of “The Voice Kids” also feature Martin Nievera as a coach.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).