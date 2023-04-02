Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A 10-year-old hopeful from Cabuyao, Laguna was the latest three-chair turner on the singing contest “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

In its Saturday telecast, Misha Tabarez impressed Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, and Martin Nievera with her performance of “Luha” by Aegis.

Belting out the classic OPM song, Tabarez got praises from the three coaches, who thought she was already a contest veteran.

First to turn was Bamboo, who accidentally hit the block button against Tandingan. With all the judges turning for Tabarez, the only female coach was surprised to see a blocked sign in front of her.

In a replay, Bamboo’s forearm accidentally pressed the other button too when he turned around.

With only two judges left as the young hopeful’s choice, Nievera went on to invite the contestant to sit on the judge’s chair for experience.

“I was trying to see kung kaya ko rin. Baka mamaya yung mga techniques ko, my coaching style is what you need,” said Nievera, who admitted that Tabarez’s voice actually fits Bamboo’s genre.

But in the end, it was the Concert King who prevailed as Tabarez chose to join his camp going into the Battles.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

