Ticket selling for Baekhyun, Somi's PH concert starts April 8

Posted at Apr 02 2023 01:27 PM | Updated as of Apr 02 2023 01:38 PM

Baekhyun of the K-pop boy band EXO and Jeon Somi. Photo from the official Facebook pages of EXO and Somi
Tickets for an upcoming local concert headlined by K-pop stars Baekhyun and Jeon Somi will go on sale starting April 8, the event's producer announced Sunday.

Baekhyun, a member of the boy band EXO, and Somi are set to play at the Araneta Coliseum on June 11 for "Overpass: K-pop Music Concert," organized by Cornerstone Entertainment and OctoArts Entertainment.

In a Twitter post, Cornerstone revealed the seat plan for the event, with the following ticket prices:

  • SVIP Left/Right - P12,273
  • SVIP Seated - P12,273
  • VIP Seated - P10,672
  • Lower Box A - P9,072
  • Lower Box B - P6,937
  • Upper Box - P4,803
  • Gen Ad - P2,668

Tickets can be purchased through TicketNet, Cornerstone said.

Baekhyun debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, known for hit songs like "Growl," "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot." He has also launched a successful solo music career, having released four extended plays since 2019.

Somi, meanwhile, is a talent of YG Entertainment's subsidiary The Black Label. She debuted in 2019 with the single "Birthday" and released her first album "XOXO" in 2021.

Prior to becoming a soloist, Somi won first place in the 2016 survival reality show "Produce 101," leading to her becoming a member of the temporary girl group I.O.I, which disbanded in early 2017.

