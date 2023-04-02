NMIXX's PH showcase: Ticket prices released

K-pop girl group NMIXX takes home its first music show win through 'Show Champion' last March 29, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@NMIXX_Official

Time to save up, NSWER!

Live Nation Philippines released Sunday the ticket prices and seat plan for K-pop girl group NMIXX's upcoming showcase in the country.

The six-member act is slated to perform at the New Frontier Theater on June 30 for the Philippine leg of its "NICE TO MIXX YOU" showcase tour.

On its social media pages, Live Nation bared the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP Soundcheck + Signed Poster (Standing) - P11,750

VIP Soundcheck (Standing) - P11,250

Floor Standing - P9,750

Loge (Seated) - P9,250

Balcony A (Seated) - P5,500

Balcony B (Seated) - P2,750

This is it, NSWER! NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in MANILA is happening on June 30, 2023, Friday at the New Frontier Theater 🫰🏼



✅ LNPH Presale: April 10, Monday, at 10AM - 11:59PM

✅ General Sale: April 11, Tuesday, at 12PM #NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU pic.twitter.com/IrgdFlUcln — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 2, 2023

Live Nation Philippines will hold a pre-sale for ticket on April 10 while general sale starts on April 11, the concert producer said.

Debuting in February 2022, NMIXX is the latest girl group from JYP Entertainment, home to other popular K-pop acts such as 2PM, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY and Xdinary Heroes.

The group composed of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin recently released its first extended play "Expérgo," with the lead single "Love Me Like This."

Last week, NMIXX bagged its first win on a South Korean music show, taking home the trophy on "Show Champion" for "Love Me Like This."

