Martin Nievera joins concert to raise awareness about autism

Martin Nievera is set to take the stage as a featured guest at the upcoming Sing Out for Autism (SOFA) gala.

The event aims to raise awareness for autism and its related challenges, and will be held at the M Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2 (April 3 in Manila).

A non-profit organization that helps children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), SOFA was founded by Katrina Ojeda, the mom of Nievera’s youngest son, Santino, who has autism. The singer has two other older sons – Robin and Ram – with his ex-wife, Pops Fernandez.

In an episode of “Magandang Buhay” in October last year, Nievera became emotional as he opened up about Santino, and his fear as a father.

"I wish I was a better father to all three boys but I am not. But it is what it is. I do the best I can. I'm still here to entertain everybody but my real life is a challenge and that's why I am always in the States so I can co-parent this child," Nievera said.

"Robin and Ram, they are helping me now because they are close to Santino. So this could be a good thing that they are all together in the same country, that they can take over. Is God trying to tell me that's it? You got your 40 years, maybe you have to start thinking what happens after, maybe that's what this day is all about and it's really scary," he added.

With an event like the SOFA gala, Nievera said he aims to support, educate, bridge and connect families to available resources that will help in raising awareness about autism.

“We are diligently working on raising awareness through acceptance, action, advocacy and awareness for autism within Asian American communities,” Ojeda said in the letter distributed to possible sponsors for the gala.

“Your support and contribution will definitely assist us in continuing our cause. This would also be a wonderful opportunity for our organization to be involved in helping our community,” she added.