LOOK: Summer MMFF Parade of Stars kicks off in Quezon City

MANILA – People gathered in the streets on Sunday to watch movie stars riding atop floats inspired by the movies competing in this year’s Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Despite the scorching heat of the sun, many still showed up to witness the Parade of Stars as it traversed through Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Among those who joined the parade is Coco Martin, who stars in the movie “Apag.”

Also part of the event are Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson and Kylia Padilla, the lead stars of Mavx Productions’ “Unravel.”

“Single Bells” stars Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto also took part in the parade of stars, as well as “Here Comes The Groom” cast members Enchong Dee, Maris Racal, Awra Briguela, and Kalad Karen.

Bela Padilla was also seen at the parade of stars along with her “Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko” leading man, South Korean actor Yoo Min-gon.

Moreover, RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial of the musical “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” – which features the music of Rey Valera – showed up at the event.

Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas of “About Us But Not About Us,” and Carlo Aquino of “Love You Long Time” were also seen smiling and waving to their fans.

The Parade of Stars culminated at the Quezon City Circle.

Below are some pictures of the floats of the eight entries of the Summer MMFF.