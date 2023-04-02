MANILA — Actress Jane De Leon penned a sweet birthday message to fellow "Darna" star Janella Salvador on Friday.

In an Instagram post, De Leon shared some never-befoore-seen photos of their iconic moments together -- from their viral "Scooby Doo"-inspired Halloween costumes up to their recent snaps during the Blackpink concert.

"Here’s to the crazy memories and unexpected friendship we’ve made. I’m happy to have you because you have a big heart and a big bumbum hehe! Can’t wait to see what else is in store for us! Always here for you," De Leon said in the caption.

Salvador's short but sweet response made fans scream as she said: "Ily Janeh."

Salvador portrayed Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, played by De Leon in the ABS-CBN series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," which aired its finale last February.

Other artists like Mark Manicad, Joj Agpangan, and Jane Oineza also greeted Salvador on her birthday.

"Kahit binu-bully mo ‘ko lagi alam kong lab mo ‘ko ahahha! Labyu gunggong namin! Birthday mo pero ikaw pa rin nag-treat sa’kin! Mahal kita," Manicad said.

"Happy birthday, Jea! Love you, bb. Enjoy your trip and babawi ako, love, ha? ‘Di man tayo always nagkikita and usap but I’m always here for you and grateful ako sa friendship natin. Mwa!" Agpangan said.

"Always laughing when I’m with you ... Happy Birthday my @superjanella!! wish I was there to celebrate it with you like last year.. miss you so much!!! See you when you get back! Puhlease ... Enjooooy!" Oineza said.

Just weeks ago, Salvador announced that she might stage a concert this year.

