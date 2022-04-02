Photo from Leni Peoples' Campaign

Actress Angel Locsin and her husband Neil Arce participated in the house-to-house campaign activities organized by volunteers of presidential candidate Leni Robredo in Cagayan de Oro City.

On Saturday, Locsin and Arce led the launch of the activity where she encouraged volunteers to interact with at least 10 people a day and to ask them to support the candidacy of Robredo.

Along with other volunteers, the actress visited vendors in Cogon Market to mark first activity of #TaoTaoParaKayRobredo campaign, seeking to get more support for the incumbent Vice President.

Locsin also went to Marawi City on Friday to participate in a campaign rally for the presidential candidate.

The actress, known for her role as “Darna,” took to Instagram to share some snaps of her visit in the war-ravaged city.

“Priority kayo. Happy Ramadan and Eid Mubarak," she said in the caption.

It was not the first time Locsin visited Marawi as she also extended help to the victims of the 2017 siege.

Locsin previously detailed her reasons for backing the presidential bid of Robredo, pointing among others the Vice President’s consistent presence during calamities and amid the ongoing pandemic.

Locsin gave the explanation in an Instagram comment responding to a follower, who insinuated that her endorsement of Robredo is motivated by the official’s supportive stance on restoring ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

“Ang boto ko ay para sa kung anong tingin kong makakabuti para sa ating bansa,” Locsin said. “Katulad mo, ako rin ay naghahangad ng magandang kinabukasan para sa lahat.”

Referring to Robredo, Locsin explained: “Sa loob ng 6 na taon naramdaman ko siya sa lahat ng bagyo, sakuna, pandemya. Laging isa sa mga unang makarating sa area. Alam ko dahil umiikot rin ako. Alam ko kung nakakaabot ba talaga sa tao ang tulong o publicity lang.”

Locsin has been a visible figure over the years, having personally brought aid to communities affected by calamities or strife. She was named by Forbes Asia as one of the region’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

-- with reports from Rod Bolivar

