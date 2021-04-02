WATCH: Mark Lenten season listening to inspirational song covers of Jed, Jona, Erik

Watch more in iWantTFC

Star Magic marked the Lenten season on Thursday with a compilation of spiritual and inspirational song covers by some of ABS-CBN’s leading singers such as Jed Madela, Jona and Erik Santos.

Starting the 16-minute video of “Tunog Star Magic” was Madela, who soulfully sang Twila Paris hit song “Warrior Is a Child.”

“The Voice” inaugural champion Mitoy Yonting, meanwhile, performed “Lead Me Lord”, composed by Arnel de Pano.

Santos, dubbed “King of Teleserye and Movie theme songs”, delivered a poignant performance of his own song, “I Will Never Leave You”.

Power-belter Jona, meanwhile, sang her own rendition of the hit worship song of Hillsong United “Oceans”.

“This Lenten season, take a step back from life's hustle and bustle, and give the songs performed by Jed Madela, Jona, Mitoy Yonting, and Erik Santos a listen. Have a prayerful week ahead, Kapamilya.”

