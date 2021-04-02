Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Mark Lenten season listening to inspirational song covers of Jed, Jona, Erik

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2021 10:54 AM

Star Magic marked the Lenten season on Thursday with a compilation of spiritual and inspirational song covers by some of ABS-CBN’s leading singers such as Jed Madela, Jona and Erik Santos. 

Starting the 16-minute video of “Tunog Star Magic” was Madela, who soulfully sang Twila Paris hit song “Warrior Is a Child.”

“The Voice” inaugural champion Mitoy Yonting, meanwhile, performed “Lead Me Lord”, composed by Arnel de Pano. 

Santos, dubbed “King of Teleserye and Movie theme songs”, delivered a poignant performance of his own song, “I Will Never Leave You”. 

Power-belter Jona, meanwhile, sang her own rendition of the hit worship song of Hillsong United “Oceans”. 

“This Lenten season, take a step back from life's hustle and bustle, and give the songs performed by Jed Madela, Jona, Mitoy Yonting, and Erik Santos a listen. Have a prayerful week ahead, Kapamilya.” 

