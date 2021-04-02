WATCH: Isabelle Daza's toddler son talks about bitcoin

Just like many netizens, Isabelle Daza was surprised to hear her son Balthazar talking about bitcoin in one of their breakfast conversations.

In a video uploaded on Daza's Instagram account, the actress asked Balthazar about bitcoin, specifically what he wanted to do with it.

"We can keep it," he quickly responded.

The child continued to amaze her mother as he wondered if bitcoin, which he defined as "cryptocurrency," is "fragile" or "dangerous."

Balthazar also said he wanted "a lot of bitcoin" when asked what he wanted for his birthday.

He explained the he will use the cryptocurrency to buy some ice cream.

"This little guy never fails to surprise me of how much of a sponge he is," Daza said as she shared her son's video on Instagram.

Daza gave birth to Balthazar in 2018 and is expecting her second child with husband Adrien Semblat.

