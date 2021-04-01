‘KSP? What does it mean?’ Clapback in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’ goes viral

Step-sisters Joy (Francine Diaz) and Sofia (Alyanna Angeles) have a heated exchange in a viral scene from ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A heated exchange between sisters with mentions of “KSP” and “kanal” in the ABS-CBN drama “Huwag Kang Mangamba” has gone viral on social media, amusing viewers with the sharp writing and the actresses’ delivery of their lines.

The scene, from the March 29 episode of the series, shows Sofia (Alyanna Angeles) accusing her step-sister Joy (Francine Diaz) of faking her apparent resurrection just to seek attention, after it stirred controversy in Hermoso.

“Masyado kang KSP!” Joy answers, using the Filipino slang abbreviation for “kulang sa pansin.”

When Sofia asks what “KSP” means, Joy retorts with the line which has now spurred a flood of laughing emojis on Twitter.

“Huwag ka magpanggap diyan na hindi mo alam ibig sabihin, ah. Arte-arte mo! Eh noong bata ka pa, kapag umuulan, nag-si-swimming ka pa sa kanal!”

The confrontation was clipped and then uploaded to TikTok by user @echavirres. That edit was then posted on Twitter by user @ItsACsLife, whose tweet of the video drew over 120,000 views and some 15,000 likes within a couple of hours.

Reactions to the scene ranged from amusement, with some tagging friends over similar recollections of “swimming” in their childhood; to praise, particularly for the “god-tier” and “Emmy-deserving” scriptwriting.

Directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng, Emmanuel Q. Palo, and Darnel Villaflor, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” is the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories.

Along with other ABS-CBN primetime programs, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” can be accessed through eight platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

