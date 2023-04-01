Photos from Kathryn Bernardo and Alexa Ilacad's Instagram accounts



MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo, Sarah Geronimo, and on-screen partners KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad led the winners of the PUSH Awards 2022.

Bernardo took home two recognitions as she was awarded with PUSH Favorite Onscreen Performance 2022 for her stellar performance on “2 Good 2 Be True.”

She also copped the PUSH Power Couple of 2022 alongside her boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

Ilacad and Estrada, collectively known as KDLex, captured the PUSH Popular Love Team of the Year while Geronimo was named PUSH Music Artist of 2022 just in time for her 20th anniversary celebration.

Singer Adie got the PUSH Breakthrough Music Artist of the Year while BGYO also came home with PUSH P-pop Group of the Year.

Team Payamana led by Cong TV and Viy Cortez, meanwhile, clinched the PUSH Content Creator of the Year. Another vlogger and Kapamilya actress Kristel Fulgar bagged the PUSH Social Media Personality of the Year.

Also going home with accolades were Niana Guerrero as PUSH Trending TikToker of 2022 and actress Andi Eigenmann was named as PUSH Celebrity Mom of 2022.

Rounding up the winners were award-winning veteran screen actors John Arcilla, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Dolly de Leon for being the PUSH Inspiration of 2022.

This year’s PUSH Awards was the first-ever edition that introduced Non-Fungible Token (NFT) voting via Theta, ABS-CBN’s newest partner for Web3 media and entertainment.

