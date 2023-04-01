MANILA – Real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla enjoyed their time off with their friends in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bernardo took to Instagram to share some snaps of their trip with the likes of Sofia Andres, Ria Atayde, and Alora Sasam – a trip that also appeared to be a part of her birthday celebration.

In one post, the Kapamilya actress sent “kilig” to netizens as she called Padilla as her “crushie” since 2012.

“Ito ang naol,” social media darling Mimiyuuuh commented.

The couple, popularly known as KathNiel, has been in a relationship for nearly 11 years.

Meanwhile, just last Monday, Bernardo announced that she will be doing two new movies -- the dark comedy "A Very Good Girl" and the historical drama "Elena 1944.”

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

Shooting for the movie, according to Bernardo, will happen soon and it will be released in cinemas this year.

Aside from "A Very Good Girl," Bernardo will also star in the historical piece "Elena 1944," which will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Olivia Lamasan under Black Sheep.

"It's with my great pride and honor that this movie will be directed by 'Inang' Olivia M. Lamasan," said Bernardo, who shared the story was first pitched to her in 2019.

In December 2022, it was also announced that Bernardo and Padilla will be doing a new movie with director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

