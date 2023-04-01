Heads up! Park Bogum opens Instagram account

MANILA – South Korean superstar Park Bo-gum sent netizens abuzz on the last day of March when he opened an Instagram account.

Netizens were ecstatic to see the Instagram account of the “Record of Youth” lead actor which has reached 758,000 followers already, as of writing.

Fans all over the world were quick to flood the comment section of his first post, consisting of three photos of him.

The South Korean actor starred in 2015 series “Hello Monster” as a psychopathic lawyer and a genius Go player on “Reply 1988.”

He also portrayed a Joseon Crown Prince in the series “Love in the Moonlight” in 2016 which aired on ABS-CBN before falling in love with an older woman on “Encounter” in 2018.

In 2019, Park visited Manila for his fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena where he delighted Filipino fans as he performed "Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat," originally sung by Daniel Padilla.

He also showed off his dancing skills, moving to the beat of songs by K-pop acts. Among them were BTS' "Boy With Luv," Twice's "What Is Love?" and Seventeen's "Pretty U."

