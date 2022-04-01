Watch more on iWantTFC

A love triangle is brewing in the second season of “He’s Into Her” as suggested by the show's new trailer, which focuses this time on the other characters.

The second trailer of the series released Thursday hinted at problems between Lee (Joao Constancia) and Naih (Criza Taa), as well as the entry of Ysay (Vivoree Esclito).

“It's nice to have someone who takes what I say seriously. Hindi 'yung lahat ginagawang joke,” Lee tells Ysay.

The trailer shows Lee forming a connection with Ysay which might affect his relationship with Naih.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of the show released in March suggests the struggle of Deib (Donny Pangilinan) to get the approval of Max’s (Belle Mariano) father.

Deib also faces a bullying complaint, which could lead to his expulsion from the Benison International School.

JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, Reich Alim, Rajo Serrano, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Zach Castañeda, and Mikha Lim will be joining the cast of “He’s Into Her” in Season 2, which would start airing in April.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.