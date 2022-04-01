Kapamilya veteran actress Sharon Cuneta showered actor Coco Martin with love and praises as she honored the “Ang Probinsyano” lead star on social media.

Cuneta took to her social media accounts to laud Martin, whom she called brilliant and kind.

“My Coco has given me one of the best and happiest experiences not just of my career but also my life! I seriously love and respect this guy, now more than ever,” she said in the caption.

“Brilliant. Kind. Good to everyone. Does everything -- directs, writes, acts -- gives his all for our show and our loyal audience. I have nothing but respect for him.”

Cuneta also shared that Martin calls her “Mi,” short for mommy, and that she doesn't mind.

“He gave me a new, genuine, loving family by bringing me into our show. And I will always be grateful for that,” Cuneta said.

“How will anything else measure up to the standards Coco has set? Waaaaaahhh!!! Love you my handsome, smart, hardworking and loving son,” she added.

Cuneta started appearing in the long-running ABS-CBN series as Aurora last November.



"Ang Probinsyano" airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.