Nadine Lustre, boyfriend go skiing in French Alps

Nadine Lustre is absolutely having the best time with her boyfriend Christopher Bariou in France.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, Lustre and Bariou went skiing with their friends at Val-d'Isère, a ski resort in the French Alps.

The actress is also enjoying their stay at a luxury resort while relishing the snow-covered mountain view.

Because of her Instagram posts, Lustre landed in the trending topics of Twitter Philippines on Thursday night.

Prior to leaving the Philippines, the couple worked hand in hand with various organizations in helping Siargao get back on its feet following the devastation caused by typhoon Odette on the island.

Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre resided for months at a time in the past year.

Lustre first confirmed her romance with Bariou in January, when she posted for the first time a photo of them sharing a sweet moment.

The two were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.

Bariou made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette.