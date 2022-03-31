LISTEN: BINI, BGYO top trends with collab track ‘Up!’

BINI and BGYO are seen in formation in a teaser for their first official single together ‘Up!’. Star Music

MANILA — BINI and BGYO, the breakout sibling P-pop groups, ranked among the top trends on Twitter locally and worldwide, with the release of their collaboration single, “Up!” early Friday.

The dance tune about reaching for greater heights premiered midnight with a lyrics video from record label Star Music.

Minutes before “Up’s” release, excitement among ACEs and Bloom — the respective loyal fanbase of BGYO and BINI — catapulted the hashtag #BINIxBGYO_UP as a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines and worldwide.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The music video of “Up!” will be released Friday 9 p.m., following the premiere screening of BINI and BGYO’s “Dubai Adventures,” a docufilm about their first international performance in December 2021.

The sibling acts filmed the music video during their stay in the United Arab Emirates.

While “Up!” is BINI and BGYO’s first official record together, the groups have frequently collaborated, notably during their joint “One Dream” digital concert in November.

Both BINI — composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena, Colet, Gwen, and Aiah — and BGYO — consisting of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki — trained under the Star Hunt Academy for two years before being launched as a P-pop group.

