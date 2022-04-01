Iza Calzado shares emotional moment with Leni Robredo

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado took to social media on Thursday to share her emotional encounter with Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in the coming May elections.

Posting photos of them together, Calzado shared a story that happened at the backstage of the Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan campaign rally in Davao del Sur last week.

"This time last week, I had the honor and pleasure of being part of the Leni-Kiko rally in Digos, Davao Del Sur. To feel the energy of the people, some of them even travelled so far just to be part of the rally, was so inspiring and gave me so much hope. So much positive energy could be felt inside the stadium. It was electric!" Calzado wrote.

"My heart was bursting with joy as I saw my president @lenirobredo @bise_leni on stage being cheered on by the crowd. As I watched from the sidelines, heearing and watching her speak and connect with them, I knew this was privilege to witness this from such a close distance," she added.

Calzado admitted she turned emotional when Robredo mentioned about her parents.

"The personal highlight about that day was this moment and several others backstage when I finally saw (Tita) Leni and gave her a hug. She asked how I was doing and how @benmwintle is and she kept bringing up my parents. Sabi niya, 'Si Lito at si Mary Ann' and I could not help but get emotional. She always remembers them and how she met me when I was younger. Sabi niya pa, 'Sobrang proud kami nung naging artista ka,'" Calzado shared.

"Ikaw ang tumatakbo bilang presidente pero sa gitna ng nito ibinabalik mo pa sa akin ang spotlight. How incredibly kind and generous of you. Dios mabalos po. Sana sa susunod na pagyakap natin masabi ko naman sa 'yo, 'Sobrang proud namin na naging Presidente ka.' Tara po, ipanalo na natin ito. Lord, kayo na po ang bahala," she added.

The actress is the daughter of the late actor-choreographer Lito Calzado, who died of liver cancer in November 2011.

The actress's mother Mary Ann Ussher passed away in 2001.

