MANILA -- Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla shared his heartwarming birthday message for his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, who turned 26 last March 26.

Padilla used lines from Green Day's "Last Night On Earth " as the caption of his post on Instagram.

"I text a postcard sent to you

Did it go through?

Sending all my love to you

You are the moonlight of my life

Every night

Giving all my love to you

My beating heart belongs to you

I walked for miles 'til I found you

I'm here to honor you

If I lose everything in the fire

I'm sending all my love to you

Happy Birthday," he wrote.

In the comment section of Padilla's post, Bernardo left the message: "You’re making me cry… AGAIN. Ily so mucho."

Bernardo celebrated her 26th birthday at a beach where she was joined by Padilla and some of their closest friends.

Padilla and Bernardo are set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "2 Good 2 Be True.”

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal favorite of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

