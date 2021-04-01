‘This pandemic brought me closer to Him’: Celebs who survived COVID-19

Instagram: @missizacalzado
IZA CALZADO
Recovered in March 2020
“The Lord has powerful ways, indeed! Grateful for my life today and always. Even more grateful for his instruments of life -- our positive spirit and resilience, especially in our frontliners. This was me exactly a month ago. Every breath is a blessing. “
Instagram: sandy_andolong_de_leon
CHRISTOPHER DE LEON
Recovered in April 2020
“I am thanking our Lord God for using me as instrument of His healing power!”
Instagram: @sylviasanchez_a
SYLVIA SANCHEZ
Recovered in April 2020
“I am grateful to God that He heard and answered our prayers. My husband and I are now okay and reunited with our children… After one month and nine days, we can now hug, kiss, play, and eat together with our kids.”
Instagram: @michaelbitoy
MICHAEL V.
Recovered in August 2020
“Alam niyo ba kung sino ang paborito kong heroes ngayon? Ang sinasabi kong heroes ay napapanahon, hindi kathang-isip, hindi masyadong makulay ang costume at higit sa lahat ay totoong nagliligtas ng buhay during the pandemic. Ang tinutukoy ko ay yung mga medical frontliners natin, ‘yung mga healthcare workers.”
Facebook: Donita Nose
DONITA NOSE
Recovered in August 2020
“Thank God for everything! I love you. And thank you to all the frontliners. Alam ko ang hirap at sakripisyo niyo. Ingatan niyo po mga sarili niyo. Saludo ako sa inyong lahat! Salamat sa pag-aalaga sa aming lahat. I love you all. God bless us all.”
Instagram: @its_enzopineda
ENZO PINEDA
Recovered in September 2020
“Definitely this pandemic made me closer to Him. I promised God that I will come out stronger mentally, physically and spiritually after this experience. God is good.”
Instagram: @ilovekaye
KAKAI BAUTISTA
Recovered in September 2020
“When I learned that I have it, dalawang bagay lang ang sinabi ko kay Lord. ‘Lord, hindi pa ako pwedeng mamatay kasi mababawasan ng maganda ang mundo,’ and ‘Lord, I surrender everything to you.’ And I was OK. Nagpaka-normal ako dahil alam kong mas magkakasakit ako kapag hindi ako umayos sa isip at sa gawa… Akap and prayers sa lahat ng may pinagdaanan sa walanghiyang virus na ito. Matatapos din ito, guys. Kapit lang tayo sa pag-asa at faith. Isa lang ang dapat positive — mindset.”
YouTube: Alex Gonzaga
ALEX GONZAGA
Recovered in October 2020
“I’ve been sharing all the highs of my life. I shared with you our Christmas together, our new year, my engagement. But it is also nice if I could share with you. Maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit ‘di pa ko lumalabas sa ‘Lunch Out Loud.’ Hindi po ako nagpapakita sa show kasi nagka-COVID po ako and thank God ako ay naka-survive. Actually, the whole family.”
Instagram: @iyah_mina
IYAH MINA
Recovered in October 2020
“Noong nag-positive ako, iba ang epekto sa aking mental health — anxiety, kakaisip na wala kang work, mag-isa ka lang sa room, ‘yung pinandidirihan ka ng barangay niyo, pinag-uusapan, nakakapraning. Parents ko ‘di ko makausap at masabi kasi ayaw ko sila ma-stress at baka sila naman magkasakit… Sobrang thank you Lord lang ng sobra dahil sabi nga nila ‘pag may nawala, may papalit na siksik-liglig at umaapaw na blessings. Kaya iba ang power ng prayers.”
Facebook: Ray An Fuentes
RAY-AN FUENTES
Recovered in December 2020, but lost wife Mei-Ling to COVID-19
“My sweetie has gone home for good. We finally just had to release her to the Lord because the other possible reality is brain damage. We didn’t want her to suffer anymore. I am so heartbroken. This is so painful.
“My sons and daughter sang this at her bedside:
You give and take away
You give and take away
My heart will choose to say
Lord, blessed be Your name.”
Instagram: @allan_klownz
ALLAN K.
Recovered in late 2020
“Kumapit pa rin ako kay Lord. ‘Yung faith ko talaga, hindi 'yan nagfa-falter eh ever since. Lagi talaga 'yan nakakapit kay Lord. Naramdaman ko talagang He was with me all the time, talagang hindi Niya ako iniwanan.”
Instagram: @walterjamesbayola
WALLY BAYOLA
Recovered in late 2020
“Relax-relax lang. Masyado ako naging paniwalain sa social media na ay, wala namang COVID. ’Di naman totoong may COVID. Parang nadala ako so hindi na ako nag-mask. Napagod na ako mag-mask, mag-face shield. Na-relax ako. Hindi ako nag-iingat. Naging mentalidad ko na walang COVID. ‘Wag niyo po ilagay sa isip niyo na walang pandemya kasi meron po… Nangyari po sa 'kin ... Nagpabaya ako. Huwag kayo magpabaya.”
Instagram: @yescppicache
CHERRY PIE PICACHE
Recovered in March 2021
“I was not sure if I should post, though after reflecting and praying... maybe it will be of help, send a little ray of hope and inspiration, a way to express my gratefulness and to always simply and honestly share a concrete testimony of God’s gift of faith and to just trust His loving mercy to heal and restore.”