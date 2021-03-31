Restored ‘Hey Babe!’ to hold digital premiere as part of Sagip Pelikula Festival

MANILA — “Hey Babe!”, the 1999 romcom film starring Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin, is returning to a new generation of viewers with restored, high-definition quality.

Digitally restored and remastered under ABS-CBN Film Restoration, “Hey Babe!” will premiere on KTX.ph on April 8, as part of the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival.

Priced at P150 each, tickets will also include access to a pre-show, details of which have yet to be announced.

ABS-CBN’s Sagip Pelikula Festival kicked off in January on KTX.ph, and continues to add restored classics to its digital library.

Previous films that remain available for streaming on the platform include “Radio Romance,” “Moral,” “Oro Plata Mata,” “High School Scandal,” “Nagsimula sa Puso,” “Anak,” “Minsan Minahal Kita,” “Haplos,” and “Separada.”

Also part of the lineup are “Cain at Abel,” “Karma,” “Bad Bananas,” “Markova,” “Tag-Ulan sa Tag-Araw,” “Ikaw ay Akin,” “Tinimbang ang Langit,” “Banaue,” “Langis at Tubig,” “Bulaklak sa City Jail,” “Misteryo sa Tuwa,” and “Tisoy.”

Recent additions are “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising,” “Labs Kita, Okey Ka Lang?”, “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin,” “Karnal,” and “Himala.”

