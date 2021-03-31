'MMK' classics, uplifting films to air on Jeepney TV this Holy Week

MANILA -- Jeepney TV will air inspirational Pinoy movies and “MMK” classics this Holy Week from April 1 to 3.

This Maundy Thursday, the award-winning movie “Anak” starring Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto will air at 11:30 a.m., and Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's “Barcelona: A Love Untold” at 9:10 p.m.

The "MMK” episoide “Jacket” with Empoy Marquez and Heaven Peralejo will air at 8:30 a.m., while the episode “Bracelet” with Julia Barretto and Gloria Sevilla will be shown at 4:35 p.m.

The “Celebration of the Lord’s Supper” will air at 11:10 p.m.

On Good Friday, Judy Ann Santos’ “Esperanza: The Movie” will be shown at 10:10 a.m. and Gloria Romero’s “Tanging Yaman at 4 p.m.; and “MMK” classic episodes “Kawayan” starring Joem Bascon and Louise Abuel at 8:30 a.m. and “Luneta Park” with Long Mejia and Jairus Aquino at 12:20 p.m. The “Kahon” episode which stars Nora Aunor and Joel Torre will air at 7:30 p.m.

The “Seven Last Words” will also air at 9 p.m..



On Black Saturday, the “MMK” episode “Ilog” with Judy Ann Santos and Ian de Leon will air at 7 p.m.; the film “A Mother’s Story” led by Pokwang and Xyriel Manabat at 8:30 p.m., and the Easter Vigil Mass at 11:30 p.m..

Meanwhile, “Kapamilya Journeys of Hope” led by ABS-CBN chaplain Fr. Tito Caluag will tackle various stories of inspiration together with his guests from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 pm..

Jeepney TV is available via SKYcable channel 9, GSAT channel 55, Cignal channel 44, and on other major provincial cable systems nationwide.