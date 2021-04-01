‘May basbas na ni Lord’: Actor Dion Ignacio marries partner Aileen Sison

MANILA — Actor Dion Ignacio has married his longtime-girlfriend Aileen Sison, with whom he has a child, the couple announced this week.

Ignacio, 35, shared photos of the garden wedding held at an events venue in Amadeo, Cavite.

“Officially married!” he wrote on March 30, without indicating the actual date of the ceremony.

“Sa teleserye ko lang nagagawa to ngayon totoo na! At ngayon ay nagsasama na kami nang tama sa mata ng Diyos. Dreams really do come true. Can’t express how happy I am right now,” he said.

Ignacio and Sison, a former flight attendant and business owner, have a daughter, Dylanne Jailee.

Ignacio confirmed being a father in 2018. At the time, Dylanne was a year old.

“Sobrang saya na may basbas na ni Lord ang aming samahan bilang mag-asawa. May he strengthen our relationship and grow forever in faith and love,” Ignacio said.

Ignacio and Sison had been a couple for four months when the latter moved abroad for his job with an international airline. After eight years — during which they had respective relationships — they rekindled their romance, ultimately exchanging vows.