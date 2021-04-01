MANILA -- Another summer in quarantine means cancelled travel plans and delayed reunions with our loved ones. But just because we’re spending another summer indoors doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

Whether you want to “visit” Boracay or Bangkok or are simply longing for a great diversion from everything that’s been going on in the world, you can always put on a movie or two that will help you temporarily escape your living room.

By downloading and signing up for an account on iWantTFC, you can stream an array of movies and series that are perfect for summer viewing.

All of these will be made available for free on iWantTFC from April to May.

Here's iWantTFC's free movies to binge-watch this summer.

“Ampalaya Chronicles Presents Me and Mrs. Cruz”

Can’t seem to move on from heartbreak or grief? Let Paulo Angeles’ sunny disposition cheer you up the way his character, harana boy Caloy, woos the mysterious Eva played by Ina Raymundo. Like the anthology series’ previous episodes “Adik” and “Labyu Hehe,” this one will show you that you can get over your cynicism in relationships and learn to love again.



Movies set in picturesque locations

Travel to Switzerland with Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino’s characters in “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” where their characters meet unexpectedly and have a special connection, only to meet again years later as two very different people.

Take a trip to Bangkok, Thailand and Ilocos Norte via “Suddenly It’s Magic” where you can daydream about meeting a Thai superstar who sweeps you off your feet and fights for you against all odds.

Fall in love with the picturesque views of Thailand and Malaysia in “All My Life,” of Albay, Bicol in “Kailangan Kita,” of the Bulacan countryside in “Forevermore,” of Boracay in “When Love Begins,” and of La Union in “No Other Woman.”

“Glorious”

You could argue that Tony Labrusca and Angel Aquino’s “Glorious” started a slew of May-December romance-themed movies. Almost three years after its scorching hot sexy scenes went viral, its story about two kindred souls meeting in no less than the country’s summer capital is still as affecting as an unforgettable summer love.

Romance fantasies to “get you off the couch”

We could all use a little fantasy to distract us from the world right now. Although they’re not exactly fairy tales, these movies will surely take you on a magical ride of emotions while also being extremely relatable.

Sparks fly in Arci Munoz and Pepe Herrera’s alien-human romance in “Jhon en Martian,” Barbie Imperial does matchmaking duties while touring tourists in Taipei in “Taiwan That You Love,” and Alice Dixson finds love as a mermaid in the 1990 classic “Dyesebel.”

Teen romances to make you reminisce the good old days

As exciting as young love makes people feel, movies about it are among the most comforting to watch – they’re often lighthearted, without the trappings of adulting, but just as intense.

Relive the rush of your high school crush with Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin’s “Wild Little Love,” Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri’s “Silly Red Shoes,” Andrea and Grae Fernandez’s Vigan-set “S.P.A.R.K.,” and Sharlene San Pedro and Nash Aguas’ heart-tugging “The Gift.”

Barkada movies

Relive your most epic adventures and road trips with your barkada by choosing from a string of adrenaline-inducing movies: There’s a family trip gone wrong in “The Strangers,” mystical creatures hidden in an ancestral house in “Spirit Warriors: The Shortcut,” vampire-fighting in “Guwapings: The First Adventure,” and even the pains of growing up in the coming-of-age movie “Nagbibinata.”

You might also like Julia Montes dabbling in paranormal romance in the horror film “Halik sa Hangin,” where she stars opposite Gerald Anderson and JC De Vera.

