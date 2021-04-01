'Find something to live for': 1 year later, Iza Calzado shares hope after beating COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the lessons she learned after recovering from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.



"It was exactly a year ago when I was discharged from the hospital after 11 days of fighting this deadly virus we are now very much familiar with — Covid 19. Now I am exactly where I wished I could be at that time and that is home. Perhaps it is why I can’t even complain about being home. I do know that I am privileged to even have a home and food on the table and I acknowledge that it is something not everyone has, but should," Calzado wrote in the caption.

The actress, 38, was one of the first-high profile celebrity cases of COVID-19 in the country, since making a full recovery.

Calzado urged her fans and followers to always be grateful, to keep on fighting to survive, and to find a reason to live just like what she did when she was hospitalized.

"If you are reading this, that means you are alive and that in itself is a gift. I know that so many of us are struggling, it could be physically, mentally, spiritually, financially maybe even all at the same time but what I want to say is please fight to survive. You have been given an opportunity to live when so many have lost this chance. I hope you find something to be grateful for no matter how small it is. May you also find something to live for and fight for just like I did when I was in the hospital and now that I am home," she shared.

Calzado also took the chance to express her gratitude to all the frontliners who took care of her and to all those who supported and prayed for her especially to all her loved ones.

Above all, the actress thanked God for his kindness and generosity.

"Today, I am especially grateful for my frontliners who took such great care of me, for the love and prayers people sent my way at a time when I needed it most. I am very grateful for my loved ones who support me through difficult moments and remind me to see the silver lining in these situations. All of this would not be possible without God’s mercy and grace so I am most grateful for Him," Calzado said.

"I don’t know what lies ahead. Yes, there is so much uncertainty and anxiety, but I recognize that every breath is a blessing and for as long as I have this gift I will continue to fight to survive and, yes, thrive. I pray you do too. Love and Light, always!" she added.

Calzado first revealed she had been suffering from pneumonia on March 25, 2020. Three days later, her talent manager Noel Ferrer said that his ward tested positive for COVID-19.

After her fight against COVID-19, Calzado returned to work as one of the lead stars of ABS-CBN series "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin," which ended last month.

