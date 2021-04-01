Enchong Dee to open school of rock music

MANILA - Actor Enchong Dee is fulfilling his dream to open a music school.

In his personal Instagram page on Wednesday, Dee announced that he and his partners will open the Academy of Rock (AOR) Philippines.

"I always equate education to empowerment. Kapag may kaalaman ang isang mamayan mas malayo ang naabot na mga pangarap. It’s been a dream to open up my own school, and so I’m proud to announce that my partners and I are opening Academy of Rock Philippines 🤘🏽, a totally different team from the former," Dee said.

"This is one of the few businesses that I will personally supervise to make sure that the quality of music education will be at par with our Singaporean counterpart 💎And yes, one classroom one student policy kami. For inquiries, just DM @academyofrockph 😉," Dee added.

On Twitter, Dee said that their music school will start this April.

According to its official website, AOR is the only music school in Singapore that is dedicated to teaching rock and popular music. Its mission is to raise the musicality of Singapore's youth and to promote rock music appreciation through a fun learning approach.

Currently, Dee is part of ABS-CBN's newest inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which stars The Gold Squad — Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

"Huwag Kang Mangamba" airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.



